Drought in central SA may lead to 10% jump in maize meal price
Lowest harvest in five years could still meet SA’s annual domestic consumption, says Wandile Sihlobo
26 March 2024 - 19:50
The price of maize meal, a staple food on which many South Africans depend, may increase by up to 12% because of the effect of crop losses due to drought.
On Tuesday, the crop estimates committee released its latest summer grain crop estimates for SA. It showed the white maize harvest (mostly used to produce maize meal for human consumption) was expected to be 25% down on last year and the yellow maize harvest (mostly used for animal feed) could decline by about 20%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.