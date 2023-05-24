Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day’s energy writer Denene Erasmus
Coal-fired power plant Kusile is operating only one of its generating units after three other units were taken offline. So, will Kusile be repaired by the end of year? Business Day TV posed this question to Business Day’s energy writer, Denene Erasmus.
WATCH: Will Kusile be repaired by year-end?
