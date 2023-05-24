WATCH: Will Kusile be repaired by year-end?

National

A worker is shown at the Kusile power station in Delmas, Mpumalanga. File photo: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
A worker is shown at the Kusile power station in Delmas, Mpumalanga. File photo: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

Coal-fired power plant Kusile is operating only one of its generating units after three other units were taken offline. So, will Kusile be repaired by the end of year? Business Day TV posed this question to Business Day’s energy writer, Denene Erasmus.

Kusile repairs ‘on track’ but costs rampant

Eskom has spent R250m so far on the construction of temporary stacks at the plant
