Key Ramaphosa allies head to Russia, Ukraine for security meetings

22 May 2023 - 20:47 Thando Maeko

The SA government has sent teams to Russia and Ukraine to step up peace talks as it moves to shake off the impression of bias towards Moscow in a conflict that has polarised global politics.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this week dispatch his close allies in government, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and his special envoy Bejani Chauke, to Russia for a high security meeting...

