National

NPA weighs options after five accused in Nulane trial discharged

The Free State High Court granted discharges to the accused in the R24.9m Nulane Investment fraud and money-laundering case on Friday

21 April 2023 - 17:52 Isaac Mahlangu
The accused in the Nulane Investment fraud and money-laundering case, from left, Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi, Seipati Dhlamini, Iqbal Sharma, Ronica Ragavan and Dinesh Patel. File photo: Ziphozonke Lushaba
The accused in the Nulane Investment fraud and money-laundering case, from left, Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi, Seipati Dhlamini, Iqbal Sharma, Ronica Ragavan and Dinesh Patel. File photo: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is weighing its options after the Free State High Court granted discharges to the accused in the R24.9m Nulane Investment fraud and money-laundering case on Friday.

Five of the accused successfully applied for discharges in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act. The five last month applied to be discharged from the first state capture case to be taken to trial.

Former Free State agriculture head Limakatso Moorosi, who did not apply for a discharge, was acquitted by acting judge Nompumelelo Gusha on Friday while her co-accused were discharged.

The accused are: Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma; Peter Thabethe, former head of the Free State department of rural development; Seipati Dhlamini, former provincial agriculture CFO; Dinesh Patel, Sharma’s brother-in-law and a representative of Nulane;  Islandsite director Ronica Ragavan; and Nulane Investment and Islandsite as entities.

Most of the documentary evidence submitted by the state was rejected by acting judge Gusha, who slammed the state for failing to obtain originals and presenting copies as evidence.

“We will be reflecting on the judgment with a view to determining legal avenues to explore. The outcome of this case has no bearing on our ability to prosecute other state capture cases,” said Investigating Directorate head advocate Andrea Johnson.

“We remain resolute in our commitment and ability to vigorously prosecute those responsible for state capture and corruption.”

TimesLIVE

Nulane Investments money-laundering case begins in high court

The first high-profile state-capture case to go on trial is set down for six weeks
National
2 months ago

EDITORIAL: A do-or-die moment for the NPA

If the National Prosecuting Authority fails us now, Dubai will be the biggest winner from the arrests of Atul and Rajesh Gupta
Opinion
10 months ago

High-level talks under way to bring Guptas back to face justice

SA moves a step closer to prosecuting the masterminds behind state capture under former president Jacob Zuma
National
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Government has not blocked Elon Musk’s Starlink, ...
National
2.
Court cuts off Free State municipality’s access ...
National
3.
Economists raise alarm over ruling on ‘scab’ ...
National / Labour
4.
Asset Forfeiture Unit wins R584m restraint order ...
National
5.
Beneficiaries will get their grants, Sassa assures
National

Related Articles

Nulane Investments money-laundering case begins in high court

National

EDITORIAL: A do-or-die moment for the NPA

Opinion

Wheel of justice is turning and the crooks are on the side going downwards

Opinion

High-level talks under way to bring Guptas back to face justice

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.