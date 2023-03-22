Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA stands to gain from extension of Black Sea grain deal

Market players would have preferred a longer time frame, but 120-day extension still means softer wheat prices

BL Premium
22 March 2023 - 05:05

Most observers of the global agricultural market were focusing on the Black Sea at the weekend where UN representatives and the Turkish government engaged with the Russian and Ukrainian governments in an effort to extend the Black Sea grain deal, which has just expired.  

Encouragingly, the deal has been extended for another 120 days and will again be reviewed after this period. This initiative started in July 2022 and its primary goal is to allow grain movement from Ukraine to the world market without military attack by the Russians...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.