While there are hopes that a banking crisis will still be averted, this outlook is being tempered by uncertainty about the US central bank’s decision on interest rates
The Gauteng government has no evidence to support its say that none of the 10 dams in the province is suitable for the generation of hydroelectricity.
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies editor Kabelo Khumalo
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
The insurer’s earnings base has changed due to sale of Hastings Group stake, and unbundling of Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan stake
The increase implies that the Reserve Bank may continue its cycle of interest rate hikes for longer than expected, continuing to put pressure on businesses and consumers
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Winning a conviction on charges Trump’s lawyer paid off porn star Stormy Daniels would rely on untested legal strategies
If SA can’t beat Liberia, they don’t deserve to play alongside Africa’s best in Ivory Coast next year
Exclusive and expensive touches include complex paint, leather and tactile wood veneer for this last-of-its kind V12-powered coupé
Most observers of the global agricultural market were focusing on the Black Sea at the weekend where UN representatives and the Turkish government engaged with the Russian and Ukrainian governments in an effort to extend the Black Sea grain deal, which has just expired.
Encouragingly, the deal has been extended for another 120 days and will again be reviewed after this period. This initiative started in July 2022 and its primary goal is to allow grain movement from Ukraine to the world market without military attack by the Russians...
WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA stands to gain from extension of Black Sea grain deal
Market players would have preferred a longer time frame, but 120-day extension still means softer wheat prices
