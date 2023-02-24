National

Raymond Zondo censures Jacob Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu for attacks on judiciary

The chief justice said the conduct of the two led to the 2021 civil unrest and compromised the personal security of Constitutional Court judges

24 February 2023 - 17:10 Thando Maeko

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has condemned former president Jacob Zuma and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu for the pair's respective defiance and attacks on the SA judiciary, which led to the 2021 civil unrest and compromised the personal security of Constitutional Court judges. 

“These attacks are from people who want judges to decide certain cases in a certain way or who are upset that the judge decided in a case in one or another way,” Zondo said during a presentation of the judiciary’s annual report for 2021/2022. ..

