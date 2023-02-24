Raymond Zondo censures Jacob Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu for attacks on judiciary

The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
FATF’s report on SA concluded that the country is partially compliant with 17 of the FATF technical recommendations, and totally non-compliant with three of them
The chief justice said the conduct of the two led to the 2021 civil unrest and compromised the personal security of Constitutional Court judges
Dukwana was sworn in as premier on Friday after the forced resignation of Sisi Ntombela
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers names Cyrielle Villepelet, most recently a partner in the Paris office of consultant McKinsey, as MD of Tethys Invest
The Paris-based body added South Africa and Nigeria to its grey list of 25 countries that it subjects to increased compliance monitoring
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
Opponents blame Turkey’s longest-serving leader for fuelling runaway inflation once again, and letting constructors flout regulations
Car racing has always been ultra-noisy, until Formula E, a force for good
Entries for the rally, which takes place from March 19 to 24, are open, but the slots are being snapped up quickly
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has condemned former president Jacob Zuma and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu for the pair's respective defiance and attacks on the SA judiciary, which led to the 2021 civil unrest and compromised the personal security of Constitutional Court judges.
“These attacks are from people who want judges to decide certain cases in a certain way or who are upset that the judge decided in a case in one or another way,” Zondo said during a presentation of the judiciary’s annual report for 2021/2022. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Raymond Zondo censures Jacob Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu for attacks on judiciary
The chief justice said the conduct of the two led to the 2021 civil unrest and compromised the personal security of Constitutional Court judges
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has condemned former president Jacob Zuma and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu for the pair's respective defiance and attacks on the SA judiciary, which led to the 2021 civil unrest and compromised the personal security of Constitutional Court judges.
“These attacks are from people who want judges to decide certain cases in a certain way or who are upset that the judge decided in a case in one or another way,” Zondo said during a presentation of the judiciary’s annual report for 2021/2022. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.