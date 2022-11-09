JUSTICE MALALA: Lamola is one candidate who can be trusted

Analysts reckon that Gold Fields’s investors will vote yes for Yamana Gold — if only because there’s no real alternative
Beware the populists, keen to stop ANC losses from blackouts, promising whatever they have to
Gauteng residents, and society, need absolute clarity and transparency from Sanral and the Treasury on how they arrived at their numbers
Zackie Achmat was one of the most vociferous voices against Mbeki’s HIV denialism in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He now fights state capture — and broken trains
A glut of excellent pieces is up for grabs. The FM picks our top lots in this approaching bonanza of buying
There are a handful of ANC members calling for Ronald Lamola, the justice & correctional services minister, to be elevated to the deputy presidency of the party. They emphasise his age (he turns 39 on November 21), saying the party needs “new blood”. They point at the youthfulness of the UK’s Rishi Sunak (42), France’s Emmanuel Macron (44), Finland’s Sanna Marin (36), and others, and ask: Why is SA saddled with aged political leaders?
Lamola has agreed to run for the deputy presidency of the party. In my humble opinion, he has no chance of winning. Paul Mashatile, the current treasurer, has sewn up most of the votes for that position. That said, Lamola is someone to keep an eye on. He is one of very few people in the ANC right now who has the ethical grounding, the moral conviction, the reserves of energy, the policy nous, the intellectual depth and the bullheadedness needed to drive the philosophical and economic renewal the country needs if it is to save itself from destruct...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JUSTICE MALALA: Lamola is one candidate who can be trusted
Among those in the ANC scrambling for positions, the justice & correctional services minister stands out
There are a handful of ANC members calling for Ronald Lamola, the justice & correctional services minister, to be elevated to the deputy presidency of the party. They emphasise his age (he turns 39 on November 21), saying the party needs “new blood”. They point at the youthfulness of the UK’s Rishi Sunak (42), France’s Emmanuel Macron (44), Finland’s Sanna Marin (36), and others, and ask: Why is SA saddled with aged political leaders?
Lamola has agreed to run for the deputy presidency of the party. In my humble opinion, he has no chance of winning. Paul Mashatile, the current treasurer, has sewn up most of the votes for that position. That said, Lamola is someone to keep an eye on. He is one of very few people in the ANC right now who has the ethical grounding, the moral conviction, the reserves of energy, the policy nous, the intellectual depth and the bullheadedness needed to drive the philosophical and economic renewal the country needs if it is to save itself from destruct...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.