National / Health

Thebemed medical scheme placed under curatorship

Concerns over the scheme’s financial viability, its appalling solvency ratio and, thus, its ability to cover claims, all informed the decision

27 August 2019 - 17:45 TAMAR KAHN
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

A small medical scheme called Thebemed has been placed under provisional curatorship by the Gauteng Division in Pretoria over concerns about its financial viability, following an application by the medical schemes regulator.

Its solvency ratio — a key measure of its financial health — had plummeted to an all-time low of 4.2% by the end of March, a far cry from the 25% required by the Medical Schemes Act, according to court papers.

A scheme’s solvency level is the ratio of its accumulated funds to its annualised contribution income, and the 25% threshold is intended to ensure that schemes have enough money in reserve to cover a sudden or unexpected surge in medical claims.

Thebemed is open to anyone who can afford its premiums, and had 23,511 beneficiaries at the end of 2017, according to the most recent Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) annual report. The CMS is a statutory body that oversees the medical schemes industry, and is charged with safeguarding the interests of consumers, medical schemes and their administrators.

CMS registrar Sipho Kabane made an ex parte application to place Thebemed under provisional curatorship on August 20, which meant Thebemed was not given any notice of his action. It has until September 10 to oppose the application. Neither the principal officer nor the chair of the board of the trustees have responded to requests for comment.

Kabane said the curatorship application was necessary because the scheme had failed to achieve the minimum statutory solvency ratio of 25% for the past eight years, despite numerous interventions by the regulator. Thebemed’s solvency ratio has declined rapidly since the end of 2017, when it stood at 22.3%

“The respondent’s failure to comply with the solvency ratio places its members at risk of not having their claims paid,” said Kabane in his founding affidavit.

While the schemes’ management accounts for May and June showed its solvency ratio had increased since the end of March, they remained unacceptably low at 6% and 7%, respectively, and he suspected these accounts might have been manipulated, said Kabane. He added that Thebemed had not been able to present a credible turnaround strategy, and its latest business plan had been rejected by his office in July.

“In addition, my office has consistently advised [Thebemed] that the best solution for its situation is to find a merger partner. However, despite negotiating with several different entities since 2012, the respondent has, to date, failed to merge with another medical scheme.” 

In a separate development, the registrar has approved the amalgamation of CompCare and Selfmed medical schemes, which will take effect on September 1. Selfmed will be absorbed into CompCare.

CompCare principal officer Josua Joubert said in a statement that the merger would create an entity with a stronger financial base, and a solvency ratio above the 25% statutory requirement.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

NHI uncertainty wipes R14bn off healthcare firms’ values

Changing the healthcare system to one centred on a Fund that will purchase services on behalf of the entire population is sending shivers in the ...
Companies
2 weeks ago

Selfmed to pay director more than R1m over disputed leave policy

Martha Bester was owed 218 days of accrued leave in 2014, but paid for only 45 of them; the judge says she was more credible than a company ...
Companies
1 year ago

Treasury draws up new financing paper for NHI

Treasury is expected to give more detail on how much the National Health Insurance scheme will cost and how it will be funded
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Review of Police Service Act underway, says ...
National
2.
New district-based service delivery model aim to ...
National
3.
Private donor funding for NPA will be very ...
National
4.
Thebemed medical scheme placed under curatorship
National / Health

Related Articles

Competition Commission probes BP Medical Aid Society and Momentum merger

National

Medical scheme administrators overstepping the mark in fraud investigations

National / Health

BP medical aid merger with Momentum turned down by regulator

Companies / Healthcare

Medical scheme regulator to decide what benefits can be offered under NHI

National / Health

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.