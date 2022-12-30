Investors are going into 2023 with a cautious mindset, prepared for more rate hikes and expecting recessions around the globe.
Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell says ‘many more people’ injured in gas tanker explosion on Christmas Eve are in hospital
The Gauteng government on Friday held a mass memorial service for those who died when a gas tanker exploded under a railway bridge in Boksburg last week.
Gauteng health department spokesperson Motaletale Modiba confirmed the death toll was now 34, up from 26. “We are still collating their details‚” he said.
A slide show revealed the names of the deceased‚ with the youngest being Patience Girl Nama‚ who was born in 2017. One of the 34 has not yet been identified.
Ekurhuleni executive mayor Tania Campbell said many more people were still fighting for their lives in hospital.
“While we are reeling from the loss of lives‚ it is crucial we are mindful of those who are fighting for their lives and the impact it could have on their families‚” she said.
Grieving relatives, Ekurhuleni emergency personnel and staff members from Tambo Memorial Hospital were in attendance.
Eleven healthcare workers were among those killed when the flames from the blast engulfed neighbouring areas‚ including parts of Tambo Memorial Hospital.
Hospital CEO Zenzo Ndabula said he would never forget the catastrophe at the facility that day.
“We heard the screams. We saw and heard the explosions. There are some who are struggling to come and asking themselves ‘Are we safe? Where is the next explosion going to come from? Is it safe for us to go to work’?”
He said it was only on Thursday and Friday that certain units were reopened. The antenatal unit had shattered windows but was reopened on Thursday and the hospital’s operating theatres were functioning on Friday.
The Gauteng government has estimated that repairs could cost up to R18m.
But Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA provincial chair Simphiwe Gada said a thorough investigation has to be conducted first.
“The damage to the infrastructure should not be an opportunity for looting like we have seen at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. We have already seen‚ in a short space of time‚ people announcing R18m to sort the damage. We want to repeat this tragedy must not be used as an opportunity to steal.”
