Polygraph testing for SANParks rangers

SA National Parks (SANParks) employees will soon be subject to polygraph testing to help combat rampant poaching.
The SANParks board approved the testing policy on November 23.
In an answer to a written parliamentary question by the DA’s Annerie Weber, forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Barbara Creecy said: “The SANParks polygraph testing policy was approved by the board on November 23. It is envisaged that the policy will be implemented in the fourth quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.”
“The polygraph testing standard operating procedure has also been developed to guide the implementation of the policy. A polygraph testing committee will be established to guide and advise on the implementation process,” the minister said.
SANParks has been plagued with corrupt officials and field rangers.
Former Skukuza game rangers Hendrick Experience Silinda and Musa Mlambo were convicted this month in the Skukuza regional court and sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment each for poaching offences.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said in February 2019 that Silinda and Mlambo were on duty when regional rangers received information on poachers about to enter Kruger National Park with the help of the Skukuza rangers.
“They went to the camp where the two officials were deployed and started searching. They found Silinda and Mlambo in possession of a hunting rifle, ammunition, a silencer and three hunting knives,” said Nyuswa.
The two pleaded not guilty and claimed they were framed.
“Prosecutor Lot Mgiba led evidence from the arresting officers, who testified they found the rifle hidden in their tent. The senior rangers also testified they confirmed the rifle did not belong to SANParks.”
The pair were convicted of possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a serial number erased, possession of ammunition and possession of hunting knives.
