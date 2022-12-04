Retail billionaire Christo Wiese has urged the government to stick to its economic reform programme as uncertainty intensified on Friday about the future of embattled President Cyril Ramaphosa.
There has been little informed public discussion of how South Africa’s spatial economy has changed in recent years. This is strange considering the centrality of space to apartheid, and the hardships caused by separating people from economic opportunities.
The silence partly reflects the lack of information on the location of business activities and jobs; little is known about the shifting economic landscape of different places or the economic size (GDP) and performance of different cities, towns, townships and other activity centres. ..
Filling this data vacuum will spur smart local growth planning
SA has plenty of national-level statistics, but falls short on at town and city level. An initiative is under way to set this right
