National

Jacob Zuma continues to walk among the people

Zuma’s political rise and fall has all the hallmarks of a gripping movie script

BL Premium
28 November 2022 - 16:10 Mary Papayya

Former President Jacob Zuma is criss-crossing his home province of KwaZulu-Natal and other parts of the country, engaging with grassroots communities in what some believe is a last-ditch effort to remain relevant and make a political comeback.

Despite widespread sympathy for the man from Nkandla, it is unclear if Zuma still has political clout. When the ANC released its top 6 shortlist for its December conference last week, Zuma’s name was absent despite his making himself available to stand...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.