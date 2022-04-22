×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Care needed in dealing with unclaimed pension benefits

The R47bn could be put to good use in the midst of dire social need and impoverishment

22 April 2022 - 05:08

Pensions are sacrosanct, so any initiative to use unclaimed pension benefits for worthwhile social causes will have to tread very carefully.

The amount unclaimed is more than R47bn, a substantial amount that is lying idle and generating fees for asset managers in the midst of dire social need and impoverishment. There are a host of good causes for which the money could be used: building schools, eliminating pit latrines, tackling youth unemployment and even financing relief efforts in the wake of the flood disasters last week in KwaZulu-Natal...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.