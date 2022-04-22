Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Care needed in dealing with unclaimed pension benefits The R47bn could be put to good use in the midst of dire social need and impoverishment

Pensions are sacrosanct, so any initiative to use unclaimed pension benefits for worthwhile social causes will have to tread very carefully.

The amount unclaimed is more than R47bn, a substantial amount that is lying idle and generating fees for asset managers in the midst of dire social need and impoverishment. There are a host of good causes for which the money could be used: building schools, eliminating pit latrines, tackling youth unemployment and even financing relief efforts in the wake of the flood disasters last week in KwaZulu-Natal...