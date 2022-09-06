GRAY MAGUIRE: African countries need a reality check on climate finance

EU expresses doubts of imminent Iran nuclear deal, futher delaying the return of about 1-million barrels to global supply
The country that used to be on an economic par with Portugal needs to get competitive
The insurer says an increase in Covid-19 infections and complications was behind the spike in claims
Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election
Takeover of BillDesk will create a top global payments unit
Floods, power outages and the global economic slowdown have undone the country’s economic recovery
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
Myles Sanderson remains on the loose after a stabbing spree that killed 10 people on Sunday
Game’s administrators have historically been reactionary rather than proactive
Here are five countries you can travel to where you’ll be welcomed with a stamp and a smile
The past two weeks have seen two important climate change forums playing out on the continent in the build-up to COP27 in Egypt in November. The first was the Botswana Global Adaptation Week, from August 22 to 26, and the second was last week’s Africa Climate Week held in Gabon.
Unsurprisingly, the topic on everyone’s lips at both events was climate finance, specifically how to access more grants to fill the ever-widening gap between demand and supply. Indeed, the opening session of Africa Climate Week featured a ministerial dialogue on the challenges of mobilising and accessing climate finance to drive the implementation of countries’ nationally determined contributions and national adaptation plans...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GRAY MAGUIRE: African countries need a reality check on climate finance
Governments cannot rely on developed countries only and should start engaging their own private sectors
The past two weeks have seen two important climate change forums playing out on the continent in the build-up to COP27 in Egypt in November. The first was the Botswana Global Adaptation Week, from August 22 to 26, and the second was last week’s Africa Climate Week held in Gabon.
Unsurprisingly, the topic on everyone’s lips at both events was climate finance, specifically how to access more grants to fill the ever-widening gap between demand and supply. Indeed, the opening session of Africa Climate Week featured a ministerial dialogue on the challenges of mobilising and accessing climate finance to drive the implementation of countries’ nationally determined contributions and national adaptation plans...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.