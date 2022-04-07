National SA abstains again as UN suspends Russia from human rights body This is the third abstention in more than a month from voting on a UN resolution B L Premium

SA has for a third time in just over a month abstained from voting on a UN resolution resulting from the conflict in Ukraine.

Ninety-three countries on Thursday night voted in favour of a decision to suspend Russia’s membership of the Geneva-based 47-member UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC)...