SA abstains again as UN suspends Russia from human rights body
This is the third abstention in more than a month from voting on a UN resolution
07 April 2022 - 21:26
SA has for a third time in just over a month abstained from voting on a UN resolution resulting from the conflict in Ukraine.
Ninety-three countries on Thursday night voted in favour of a decision to suspend Russia’s membership of the Geneva-based 47-member UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now