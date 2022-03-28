Estate agent watchdog suspended for pension ‘irregularities’
Mamodupi Mohlala faces allegations of financial and appointment irregularities
The CEO of the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority, Mamodupi Mohlala, has been placed on precautionary suspension.
The authority’s board chair, Steven Ngubeni, announced the decision on Monday...
