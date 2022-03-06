Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: MPs to grill ministers in parliament this week IFP MP to quiz higher education minister about ‘missing R5bn’ B L Premium

MPs are set to grill the social services cluster of ministers when they appear in the National Assembly this week to answer questions pertaining to wide-ranging issues including broken water and sanitation infrastructure and funding for higher education.

On Wednesday, IFP MP Sanele Zondo will quiz higher education minister Blade Nzimande about the “missing R5bn” at the National Skills Fund (NSF), an entity of the department, which was set up in 2001...