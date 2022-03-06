POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: MPs to grill ministers in parliament this week
IFP MP to quiz higher education minister about ‘missing R5bn’
06 March 2022 - 18:45
MPs are set to grill the social services cluster of ministers when they appear in the National Assembly this week to answer questions pertaining to wide-ranging issues including broken water and sanitation infrastructure and funding for higher education.
On Wednesday, IFP MP Sanele Zondo will quiz higher education minister Blade Nzimande about the “missing R5bn” at the National Skills Fund (NSF), an entity of the department, which was set up in 2001...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now