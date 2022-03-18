Court orders government to clean up air in coal belt
Environment minister Barbara Creecy has a year to make regulations to put a clean air plan into effect
18 March 2022 - 15:35
The high court in Pretoria has upheld a complaint by activists that poor air quality in the coal belt is a breach of constitutional rights.
The court has given environment minister Barbara Creecy a year to make regulations to put a clean air plan into effect.
The high court said Creecy had a legal duty to make regulations that enforced a government plan for cleaner air in the coal belt, and that she had “unreasonably delayed” doing so, thus far.
A spokesperson for Creecy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.