Court orders government to clean up air in coal belt

Environment minister Barbara Creecy has a year to make regulations to put a clean air plan into effect

18 March 2022 - 15:35 Tim Cocks
The high court in Pretoria has upheld a complaint by activists that poor air quality in the coal belt is a breach of constitutional rights.

The court has given environment minister Barbara Creecy a year to make regulations to put a clean air plan into effect.

The high court said Creecy had a legal duty to make regulations that enforced a government plan for cleaner air in the coal belt, and that she had “unreasonably delayed” doing so, thus far.

A spokesperson for Creecy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

