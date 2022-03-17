Companies / Energy Q&A: Greg Nichollas of Lesedi Nuclear Services on viable solutions to SA’s energy problems Gas has a future for as long as renewable sources cannot provide constant baseload power B L Premium

Load-shedding and an electricity shortfall of about 4,000MW are among the main factors constraining economic growth and job creation in SA. Companies routinely list the unreliability of electricity supply and high energy costs as among the top constraints to doing business in the country.

The government has indicated that it will prioritise investment in the scaling up of renewable energy generation as part of its climate commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But the country needs urgent solutions that will increase the supply of baseload power...