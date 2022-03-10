National

Load-shedding to ease to stage 3 on Thursday night

Stage 3 will run until 5am on Friday and thereafter stage 2 will continue until 5am on Monday

10 March 2022 - 15:35 Staff Writer
An office building is shown in downtown Cape Town in this March 3 2022 file photo. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR
An office building is shown in downtown Cape Town in this March 3 2022 file photo. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR

Eskom is reducing load-shedding to stage 3 from 9pm on Thursday, saying it has regained some generating capacity.

Stage 3 will run until 5am on Friday and thereafter stage 2 will continue through the weekend until 5am on Monday.

“The emergency generation reserves have sufficiently improved to permit a reduction in the stage of load-shedding,” said the power utility.

“A generation unit each at Matla, Medupi, Kusile and Camden power stations have returned to service while a unit each at Matla, Lethabo and Arnot power stations were taken offline for repairs during the same period. Two other units are expected to return to service today [Thursday] while another five generation units are expected to be back in service by Monday afternoon.”

Total breakdowns amount to 13,942MW while planned maintenance is 7,136MW of capacity.

TimesLIVE

Blackout-plagued JSE faces mixed Asian markets as US bans Russian oil

Markets are still considering the implications of the oil ban, while load-shedding in SA is expected to continue until Saturday
Markets
1 day ago

Stage 4 load-shedding begins on Wednesday, with cuts to continue over the weekend

Stage 4 will be implemented from 9am on Wednesday until 5am on Friday, when it is expected to be reduced to stage 2
National
1 day ago

Stage 4 load-shedding poses huge risk of power surges to appliances

A major surge can cause more permanent damage instantly, but smaller disruptions typically tend to shorten the lifespan of a device
National
1 day ago

Eskom worried about soaring coal and diesel prices

Power utility makes extensive use of emergency generation to supplement capacity lost due to breakdowns
National
1 day ago
