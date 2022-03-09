KZN finance MEC delivers post-unrest recovery budget
Budget aims to champion economic recovery and to integrate the ‘first and second economies’
09 March 2022 - 20:23
KwaZulu-Natal finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Wednesday tabled the province’s 2022/23 medium-term expenditure framework and gave much emphasis to the need for economic recovery and job creation.
The province, whose economy relies heavily on tourism, agriculture and manufacturing, has been hard hit by a series of lockdowns introduced by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus. It was also a victim of the social and criminal unrest that started in Durban soon after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma last year...
