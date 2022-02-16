Ramaphosa says he is not bound by choice of Maya for chief justice
The Judicial Service Commission has recommended a single candidate for the post
16 February 2022 - 23:05
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) went beyond what was expected of it when it recommended a single candidate — Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya — to be the next chief justice, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday in an hour-long engagement with the media.
His comments indicate that he in no way feels bound to accept the JSC nomination but will exercise the power vested in him by the constitution...
