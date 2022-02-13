National Delay in new-energy vehicle plan may favour SA, says Toyota president Pushing back the strategy could allow country to avoid pitfalls being encountered elsewhere B L Premium

Delays in designing a new-energy vehicle (NEV) strategy for SA might not be a bad thing if it allows the country to avoid pitfalls being encountered elsewhere, says Toyota SA president Andrew Kirby.

The department of trade, industry & competition had hoped to publish a white paper late in 2021, outlining its strategy for encouraging the local sale and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV) and other alternative sources of automotive power, such as hydrogen...