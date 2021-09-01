Controversial social security green paper withdrawn to ‘obtain clarity’
The social development department released the green paper on August 19, with neither cabinet nor Treasury approval
01 September 2021 - 17:09
The department of social development says it withdrew the green paper on comprehensive social security and retirement reform so that clarity could be obtained on some of the issues raised.
It plans to release the paper again once those issues have been addressed...
