Agriculture joins chorus against proposed changes to assessed loss regime
Industry and tax professionals advise MPs that the sector should be able to carry over 100% of its assessed tax losses
31 August 2021 - 15:54
The agricultural industry and tax professionals pleaded on Tuesday for the sector to be exempt from the Treasury’s proposal to limit the use of assessed losses carried forward to 80% of taxable income from the current 100%.
They argued in parliament that the cyclical nature of the agricultural sector, which suffers from alternating years of profits and losses, and its high level of indebtedness required that it be able to use 100% of its assessed tax losses against taxable income...
