National President's allies and opponents urge him to fire all corrupt and inept ministers DA calls on Cyril Ramaphosa to carry out a radical reshuffle

All those implicated in the commission of inquiry into state capture must not be included in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone warned on Wednesday.

Speculation is rife that Ramaphosa will reshuffle his cabinet on Friday. Though the presidency has not confirmed the date, the president himself has conceded he is working at reorganising his executive...