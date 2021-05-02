AYABONGA CAWE: Creditors and customers lose their nerve with Mango
Everyone has had enough of the haphazard handling of challenges at SAA subsidiaries
02 May 2021 - 16:37
While much discussion was happening at the Zondo commission about the exercise of legislative and political oversight of the executive by legislators, another drama was slowly brewing at low-cost airline Mango.
Reflections at the commission covered past events, as seen in the testimony of the speaker of parliament and the president, but at the same time an example of where such oversight failed to lead to greater certainty was unfolding at SAA’s subsidiaries, specifically Mango and SAA Technical...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now