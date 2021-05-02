Opinion / Columnists AYABONGA CAWE: Creditors and customers lose their nerve with Mango Everyone has had enough of the haphazard handling of challenges at SAA subsidiaries BL PREMIUM

While much discussion was happening at the Zondo commission about the exercise of legislative and political oversight of the executive by legislators, another drama was slowly brewing at low-cost airline Mango.

Reflections at the commission covered past events, as seen in the testimony of the speaker of parliament and the president, but at the same time an example of where such oversight failed to lead to greater certainty was unfolding at SAA’s subsidiaries, specifically Mango and SAA Technical...