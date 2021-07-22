Government considers closing certain routes amid taxi wars in Cape
Taxi-related violence in the Western Cape has claimed at least six lives in the past week
22 July 2021 - 17:21
The government is considering drastic measures including closing down certain public transport routes and ranks in the Western Cape as it battles to quell deadly violence between two rival taxi associations in the province.
The violence has claimed at least six lives in the past week, while a five-month-old baby was injured...
