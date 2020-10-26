National Taxi summit to go ahead despite alliance’s pullout, says Fikile Mbalula We will take decisions on their behalf and they will be binding, the transport minister declares BL PREMIUM

The national taxi summit, aimed at regulating the industry, will go ahead later this week despite the National Taxi Alliance (NTA), SA’s second-largest taxi association, pulling out at the eleventh hour.

The NTA said the government is acting in bad faith. “It is bad” of transport minister Fikile Mbalula to expect it to participate in the meeting as “praise singers of his preferred organisation, Santaco [SA National Taxi Council], with no participatory independence and identity”, NTA president Francis Mohanoe Masitsa said.