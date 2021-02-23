National After almost 15 years Jacob Zuma will have his day in court Zuma and a Thales representative were not in court on Tuesday but will have to appear when the hearing gets under way in three months’ time BL PREMIUM

After almost 15 years of political intrigue, conspiracies and a Stalingrad defence before judges ruled that taxpayers could not be compelled to fund the former president’s legal bill, Jacob Zuma will finally have his day in court in about three months.

The Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday certified that the corruption case against Zuma and French arms company Thales in relation to the multibillion-rand arms deal was trial-ready, setting May 17 for the start. Having exhausted applications to have the case dismissed over the years, Zuma will answer to charges that he received bribes in relation to SA’s notorious 1990s arms deal...