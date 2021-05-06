Saldanha Bay IDZ launches port expansion project
The industrial development zone is to create a 356ha special economic zone, at an investment value of R3.26bn
06 May 2021 - 15:11
The Saldanha Bay industrial development zone (IDZ) has launched the first phase of a R3.5bn expansion drive, which will be one of the largest projects the government has embarked on in the Western Cape.
The IDZ, which is being developed into an offshore and maritime hub, is part of the government’s programme to establish special economic zones (SEZs) in each of the nine provinces. The aim of these economic zones is to increase trade, investment and jobs through special incentives, and trade laws that differ from the rest of the country...
