SA’s new data policy could harm investment and breach patent laws, say experts
Draft aims to guide government policy on data acquisition, ownership, storage, use and analytics
18 April 2021 - 18:08
Tech experts have warned that clauses in the government’s recently released draft policy on the use and storage of data could threaten investment in the sector and breach intellectual property rights.
The draft national policy on data and cloud, released by the department of communication, says the digital economy is integral to the development of the country and aims to guide the government policy on “data acquisition, ownership, storage, use and analytics” and improve the digital capacities of government. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now