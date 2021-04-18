National SA’s new data policy could harm investment and breach patent laws, say experts Draft aims to guide government policy on data acquisition, ownership, storage, use and analytics BL PREMIUM

Tech experts have warned that clauses in the government’s recently released draft policy on the use and storage of data could threaten investment in the sector and breach intellectual property rights.

The draft national policy on data and cloud, released by the department of communication, says the digital economy is integral to the development of the country and aims to guide the government policy on “data acquisition, ownership, storage, use and analytics” and improve the digital capacities of government. ..