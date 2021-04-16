Companies / Telecoms & Technology Nigerian telecom regulator lifts ban on SIM registrations A freeze in place since December as users were obliged to register a national identification number has now been lifted, a relief for MTN BL PREMIUM

Nigeria’s telecommunications regulator has lifted a freeze on the registration of new subscribers by telecom operators, including MTN, that had been in place since December as the country approved new SIM guidelines.

Late on Thursday, the Nigerian government said it had approved the activation of new SIM registrations in line with its revised national digital identity policy for SIM card registration. This means mobile providers can resume registering new SIM cards...