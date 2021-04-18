BUSINESS: TECHNOLOGY
Huawei wants to drive your car for you
Its phone business hobbled, the Chinese giant expands into AI
18 April 2021 - 00:02
Huawei, facing political headwinds in the hardware categories it has dominated, this week signalled its intention to become a global player in software.
Its mobile handset business, which came within swiping distance of the world No 1 spot, and its 5G infrastructure business, which was at one stage regarded as a year ahead of rival technologies, are under increasing pressure...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now