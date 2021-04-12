National Electric cars need government support, says BMW SA’s MD Local motor industry has to future-proof itself in an increasingly electric automotive world, says Peter van Binsbergen BL PREMIUM

The next generation of BMW cars built in SA must include electric models if the local division of the German luxury car maker is to retain its export markets, BMW SA MD Peter van Binsbergen has said.

However, the company, which is in an industrywide race to develop electric cars amid tightening emission standards in Europe, cannot do so without active SA government support to encourage the sale of electric vehicles (EVs) on the local market...