National Why SA consumers are less likely to buy electric vehicles Deloitte report shows 62% of people polled say their next vehicle is likely to contain a diesel or petrol engine

Personal financial pressures caused by Covid-19 have made SA consumers less likely to buy electric vehicles (EVs), says a report by business consultancy Deloitte.

It also says that fear of the pandemic, allied to social distancing rules, has reduced opposition to vehicle ownership among young people. More believe a personal car, rather than a shared one, is a safer option...