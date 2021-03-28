Why SA consumers are less likely to buy electric vehicles
Deloitte report shows 62% of people polled say their next vehicle is likely to contain a diesel or petrol engine
28 March 2021 - 16:28
Personal financial pressures caused by Covid-19 have made SA consumers less likely to buy electric vehicles (EVs), says a report by business consultancy Deloitte.
It also says that fear of the pandemic, allied to social distancing rules, has reduced opposition to vehicle ownership among young people. More believe a personal car, rather than a shared one, is a safer option...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now