TWK CEO slams expropriation of land without compensation

TWK Investments, which was founded in SA 80 years ago and provides a suite of services in agriculture, ranging from timber products to the sale of farming inputs such as fertilisers, has added its voice to the raging debate on the Expropriation Bill, which is going through a public participation process.

The bill, introduced by the department of public works and infrastructure five months ago, seeks to provide clear guidelines on when it is appropriate for the state to expropriate land with or without compensation...