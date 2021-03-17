Ayo’s claims of sabotage just conspiracy theories, say MPs
Ayo chair Wallace Mgoqi told MPs that there were destructive forces trying to undermine the businesses
17 March 2021 - 19:45
Sekunjalo Investment Holdings chair Iqbal Survé and his delegation’s attempts to heap blame on dark forces undermining businesses linked to him were on Wednesday tossed aside by MPs as “conspiracy theories”.
Survé and his team addressed parliament’s finance committee on Ayo Technology Solutions and Independent Media's activities, with Ayo chair Wallace Mgoqi highlighting that there were destructive forces trying to undermine the businesses in presentations lasting about two hours...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now