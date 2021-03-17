National Ayo’s claims of sabotage just conspiracy theories, say MPs Ayo chair Wallace Mgoqi told MPs that there were destructive forces trying to undermine the businesses BL PREMIUM

Sekunjalo Investment Holdings chair Iqbal Survé and his delegation’s attempts to heap blame on dark forces undermining businesses linked to him were on Wednesday tossed aside by MPs as “conspiracy theories”.

Survé and his team addressed parliament’s finance committee on Ayo Technology Solutions and Independent Media's activities, with Ayo chair Wallace Mgoqi highlighting that there were destructive forces trying to undermine the businesses in presentations lasting about two hours...