PIC announces new board appointments Maria Ramos and Irene Charnley are among those opting not to continue as directors

The interim board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), appointed in 2019 to steer it through one of the worst crises in its more than 100-year history, appears to have suffered a setback after the departure of four directors.

The PIC confirmed that four directors, including prominent businesswomen, have resigned from the board. They include Irene Charnley, Sindi Mabaso-Koyana, Maria Ramos and Bhekithemba Gamedze. ..