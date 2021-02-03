PIC announces new board appointments
Maria Ramos and Irene Charnley are among those opting not to continue as directors
03 February 2021 - 12:41
UPDATED 03 February 2021 - 20:09
The interim board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), appointed in 2019 to steer it through one of the worst crises in its more than 100-year history, appears to have suffered a setback after the departure of four directors.
The PIC confirmed that four directors, including prominent businesswomen, have resigned from the board. They include Irene Charnley, Sindi Mabaso-Koyana, Maria Ramos and Bhekithemba Gamedze. ..
