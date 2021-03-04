National Virtual auctions sell luxury goods despite pandemic Investors are bidding remotely for wine farms and vintage cars — and it won’t stop any time soon BL PREMIUM

High-end investors are buying everything from wine farms to vintage cars, land and distressed homes, despite being in the midst of a global pandemic.

As SA went into a hard lockdown at the end of March 2020, auctioneers, estate agencies, art dealers and others had to find innovative ways to do business or risk losing their livelihoods...