IDC sees more opportunities across Africa due to AfCFTA
The IDC is eyeing collaborations in countries such as DRC due to its large cobalt and tin resources
03 March 2021 - 16:06
Despite recent annual losses, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is looking to expand its presence on the continent and take advantage of the opportunities offered by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.
“We will also focus on growth [in Africa] and relate that to SA’s own strategic interests,” IDC CEO Tshokolo Nchocho told MPs on Wednesday...
