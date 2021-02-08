LETTER: Stand together against poultry predators

The SA poultry industry, as represented by the SA Poultry Association (Sapa), is committed to the implementation of the Poultry Industry Master Plan. All stakeholders are collaborating to devise a new future, as mentioned by David Wolpert (“Let’s talk poultry”, February 4). Steps are under way not only to facilitate exports of SA poultry, but also to weed out unfair and unethical trade practices, as agreed by all signatories of the master plan, including importers.

For instance, Sapa has concluded its investigation into dumping by Brazil and four EU countries and found proof of dumping and material injury to the domestic industry. We look forward to receiving the support of our colleagues in the import and export industry to help us bring an end to these damaging practices.

The negative effects of predatory trade on the SA economy and SA jobs are well documented, and it is a priority for all master plan signatories to speak with one voice against the countries that perpetuate these practices.

Izaak Breitenbach

Sapa Broiler Organisation

