National Thales loses bid to have racketeering charges dropped The state successfully argued that there is clear evidence of a corrupt relationship between Jacob Zuma and Schabir Shaik

French arms company Thales, which stands accused of bribing former president Jacob Zuma in the multi-billion-rand arms deal in the 1990s, has lost its bid to have racketeering charges withdrawn.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed the application with costs, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Friday...