National Mokotedi Mpshe snubs Zuma prosecution team in racketeering case Former NPA head says he does not want to be involved in the matter because it made him unhappy BL PREMIUM

Former acting prosecution head Mokotedi Mpshe wants nothing to do with the state’s attempts to justify its racketeering charges against former president Jacob Zuma and his corruption co-accused, French arms company Thales — even though it was him who decided that they should be prosecuted for participation in an organised criminal enterprise.

On Monday, lead Zuma prosecutor Billy Downer stated in court papers filed at the Pietermaritzburg high court that Mpshe had not responded to a request that he consult with the state on his December 2007 decision to charge Zuma and Thales with racketeering, a crime that carries a sentence of up to 25 years.