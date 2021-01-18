National SA’s fuel refineries face uncertain future Incidents at two refineries have caused them to close their doors and the jury is out on whether it is worth reopening them BL PREMIUM

Winds of change in the fuel refining sector have oil companies around the world rethinking the future of their refineries as margins thin and sentiment turns against fossil fuels.

For SA, it’s an especially pressing question as at least two refineries have now closed their doors, although purportedly temporarily...