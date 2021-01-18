SA’s fuel refineries face uncertain future
Incidents at two refineries have caused them to close their doors and the jury is out on whether it is worth reopening them
18 January 2021 - 13:04
Winds of change in the fuel refining sector have oil companies around the world rethinking the future of their refineries as margins thin and sentiment turns against fossil fuels.
For SA, it’s an especially pressing question as at least two refineries have now closed their doors, although purportedly temporarily...
