Ramaphosa says he gave Mapisa-Nqakula verbal permission for Zimbabwe visit
Presidency says Ramaphosa was not in Gauteng when the defence minister asked for permission and he only signed the relevant documentation when he returned on September 10
01 October 2020 - 19:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday sought to clear the perception that he only gave defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula permission to travel to Zimbabwe after she had returned.
A letter from the presidency granting the minister permission to travel on official business to Harare was dated September 10, the day she arrived back from visiting the country.
