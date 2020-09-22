JOHN DLUDLU: Ramaphosa plagued by Harare heat and a common cold
22 September 2020 - 16:31
Could President Cyril Ramaphosa’s health be succumbing to the pressures of running Africa’s most sophisticated economy during a time of a pandemic, or the stress of presiding over a party at war with itself?
On Monday, news broke that he had fallen ill and was unable to meet a delegation from the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union, which is protesting for better working conditions. Realising the panic this could cause, Ramaphosa’s media secretary, Tyrone Seale, immediately contradicted minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu by downplaying Ramaphosa’s condition as a mere cold.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now