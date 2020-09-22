Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: Ramaphosa plagued by Harare heat and a common cold BL PREMIUM

Could President Cyril Ramaphosa’s health be succumbing to the pressures of running Africa’s most sophisticated economy during a time of a pandemic, or the stress of presiding over a party at war with itself?

On Monday, news broke that he had fallen ill and was unable to meet a delegation from the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union, which is protesting for better working conditions. Realising the panic this could cause, Ramaphosa’s media secretary, Tyrone Seale, immediately contradicted minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu by downplaying Ramaphosa’s condition as a mere cold.