Defence minister ‘gave ANC delegation a lift to Zimbabwe’
10 September 2020 - 18:47
The defence department has defended its decision to fly ANC officials in an SA Air Force aircraft to Zimbabwe, saying it coincided with a meeting between the minister and her defence counterpart in that country.
An ANC delegation, led by secretary-general Ace Magashule, visited Zimbabwe this week on a fact-finding mission, and was instructed by party president Cyril Ramaphosa to meet all parties involved. This prompted the DA to raise concerns about why the delegation flew on an SA Air Force aircraft, when they held no official government position.
