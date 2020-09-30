UIF to start processing September Ters payments
The Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme has been extended by the government from August 16 to mid-September
30 September 2020 - 14:56
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) will start processing applications for the extension period of the government relief scheme for workers on Thursday.
The Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) was introduced by the minister of employment and labour in March to help employers in distress provide wage benefits to employees via the UIF. It was initially to cover three months, from April to June, and was one of the main pillars of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s R500bn Covid-19 relief package aimed at shielding workers and protecting economic activity.
