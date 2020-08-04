Companies Pandemic may move companies to fix gender and other inequalities, says PwC Report reflects marked gender inequality in corporate sector, with only 6% of listed companies having female CEOs BL PREMIUM

The Covid-19 pandemic, which has prompted companies to place greater emphasis on their social responsibilities, may give companies the impetus to address gender and other inequalities, reports advisory firm PwC.

The report issued on Tuesday came as the country observes women’s month honouring women who marched against the pass laws 64 years ago. It paints a picture of pronounced gender inequality in the corporate sector with only 6% of listed companies having female CEOs.